Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: What does the cast know?

Is there anything that Joe Mantegna and the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution know about what the future holds? For now, there is a certain element of mystery there. The series has been renewed already for a season 3, and indications are that you will see it start production later this year.

Given how tightly-knit everyone is after so many years on this show, it would be easy to assume that everyone just knows everything about what is coming up! However, that is not exactly the case here…

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joe Mantegna (who plays David Rossi) indicated that he knows very little about what’s coming up:

“I really don’t … It’s in the hands of the writers and Erica Messer, our showrunner. I have every faith in them keeping the quality as it has been.”

Joe even added in this interview that for him personally, he prefers to know very little about the individual stories that are being presented on the show in advance, taking each script as they come. We know that this is the opposite of how some actors work, where they like to have a better sense of the arc in advance so that they can emotionally prepare for it.

Right now, a big part of Rossi’s story on this series is tied to what’s going on with him and Elias Voit, as the latter has been a source of near-constant trauma. It does feel like David is working to find a way to move past this and yet, doing that is almost certainly so much easier said than done. He may still have his work cut out for him trying to figure out the best way to do that, since the trauma of the job has always been a big part of this story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

