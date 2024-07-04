Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Piranha’

Next week on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7, doesn’t it feel like there is SO much to be excited and/or nervous about?

After all, the entire world of the BAU has been blown right open! Rossi was desperate to find the missing link to better understand North Star, and he may have it — the BAU itself. Or, to be specific, work that he did with Gideon decades ago in order to create the perfect profile for a person who could someday become a killer. This is a situation here that has turned into an apparent reality, but how has this happened? How has some of this research been seemingly carried over into action?

One of the more interesting parts of the rest of the season (including next week’s “Piranha”) could be learning and/or understanding a little bit more about Stuart House, which may be a place where a lot of these potential killers in Gold Star were housed once upon a time. It may also be important to understand some more of Elias Voit’s ties and history.

Given that there are only four more episodes this season, it absolutely feels fair to say that things are going to get so much more intense. Also, Gideon’s ex-wife could end up becoming a factor in the story, as well. We have heard that Felicity Huffman will be playing this character, and she may be interesting both in terms of her skill set and then also knowledge about her late ex.

Also, let’s hope that moving forward, Prentiss can get back to work and things can start to become a little more stable. After all, so far things have been absolute bedlam and there is no other way to describe it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

