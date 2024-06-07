Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Is Will returning?

Admittedly, there is a long ways to go still until Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 arrives on Paramount+. With that in mind, is it too early to ask questions about the long-future? Maybe, but that’s not going to stop it from happening!

With that in mind, let’s turn to the rather-fascinating subject of Will’s future on the show; or, to be specific, whether or not there is one. It is still relatively unclear what is happening with Josh Stewart and the show, but based on his comments on social media, there is a chance that he may not be coming back at all. That was alluded to further in some comments by showrunner Erica Messer to Entertainment Weekly:

We tried to make a deal and it didn’t happen, and that’s all I really know. The way this season’s worked out, it’s such a fast ball. It’s only two weeks between [the seasons], and then [this] season is like a bullet train. It’s not really an issue this season, but moving forward we have to acknowledge that in some way. We didn’t have any plans to write him out, so if we get future seasons, we’ll have to acknowledge that.

Of course, it is important to remember that things could always change and Stewart could be back for a season 3; it is much too early to tell. If the producers are forced to write out the character for whatever reason, though, they may end up having to kill the guy off. It would be hard to buy that Will would up and leave JJ and his children; instead, the writers could use the character’s health struggles from season 1 and simply suggest that he did not make it. That’s dark, but this is also a show where there are some dark things that happen sometime.

For season 2, Will and JJ are still happy — he’s just off working on a separate project.

How do you think the Will issue is going to be handled on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

