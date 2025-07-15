Doctor Who season 16: Would Ncuti Gatwa ever return?

While there is no official confirmation that a Doctor Who season 16 will happen, it does feel very much likely. What do we know about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start with a reminder that there is going to be a new Doctor leading the charge here. It could be Billie Piper by the time that the show comes back, but it was never confirmed 100% that she is going to be playing the star character. There is ambiguity there and intentionally so.

So while it may be clear that Ncuti Gatwa is not going to be the star moving forward, is there a chance that he could still appear? Let’s just say that from the actor’s point of view, anything is in play. Speaking in a recent interview with Laura Kuenssberg (per the Radio Times), Gatwa had a pretty clear response of “never say never” when asked if he could come back.

If we could have a chance to see more of Ncuti down the road, our feeling is that it would be handled in a way that is somewhat similar to what we saw at the end of this past season with Jodie Whittaker turning back. Obviously David Tennant has been good to show up on multiple instances already, and absolutely that is something that we want to see more of with multiple doctors — provided that the story is right. The last thing this franchise needs is stunt casting simply for the sake of it.

For the next few months, attention will be most likely less about future leads and instead, more about whether another international partner will step up to the plate. For now, it appears as though Disney+ is not going to be moving forward as a major part of this.

