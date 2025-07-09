Doctor Who season 16: New claims paint uncertain future

We are just like so many of you out there in wanting a Doctor Who season 16 to surface at some point. However, the more that we hear, the more uncertain we start to become about when it is actually going to return.

For more on that, why not turn to someone who knows the overall picture rather well? Tom Spilsbury is a former editor at Doctor Who Magazine and by virtue of that, you can argue that he is as plugged-in as anyone when it comes to what is happening behind the scenes. What is currently clear is that the future of the series as Disney+ is unlikely, but at the same time, BBC One has a vested interest in keeping it around. They may have to find a new streaming partner and after that, a full deal can get done.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

In a post on the community Gallifrey Base, here is at least some of what Tom had to say regarding the future:

“I suspect the show will indeed come back at some point, but as of right now, nothing is commissioned and nothing is guaranteed … Those are the facts. Time will tell, of course, but I don’t get the sense of much optimism for anything very soon from anyone I’ve spoken to.”

What makes this whole Doctor Who situation so bizarre is the simple fact that season 15 ended with a big Billie Piper cliffhanger — where do you go from there? The longer we are stuck waiting between seasons, and the stranger it may be to jump back into the world again. Luckily, we do tend to think that Piper is the sort to come back no matter what — though it does remain a mystery if she is the next Doctor or someone else entirely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including more of our current renewal expectations

Do you think Doctor Who season 16 is going to happen at all in the next few years?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







