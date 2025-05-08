Poker Face season 2 episode 3: EP on big Charlie Cale twist

At the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 3 this week, we had a chance to see what feels like a pretty game-changing twist. After all, for the first time really in the entire series, Charlie Cale no longer has to be on the run!

To put things in simple terms, everything for her and Beatrix is more or less resolved now. She and Charlie teamed up and within that, ended up taking down an FBI agent (played by John Mulaney) who had so much more going on than first meets the eye.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more POKER FACE reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what showrunner Tony Tost had to say about Charlie no longer having to run around the country … but also what that could look like:

“It felt like in Season 1, we’ve seen the version of Charlie being chased all season … it’d be interesting to actually resolve that earlier than we expect, but then to explore where Charlie is not necessarily on the run, but still on the road. What is she looking for? How does she habituate herself to this lifestyle? Is this actually what fits her best, or is she longing for something else?”

For us personally, the thing that we are the most excited to see here in general is more of Charlie’s real backstory, especially when you consider that we actually do not know that much about her. Sure, she is the lead character but other than her being a drifter and having odd jobs, how much do we even really know? That is something that, at least for now, we are eager to get more information about.

Just remember that from here on out, we are going to see Poker Face continue in a way where you see an isolated story every single week. Prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next Poker Face episode

What did you think about the events of Poker Face season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







