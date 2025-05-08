Wild Cards season 2 finale: Was a Max, Ellis kiss cut?

Following the events of the season 2 finale of Wild Cards on The CW, we certainly understand anyone who is craving more. How can you not, based on what it is that we saw?

After all, it feels like the relationship between Max and Ellis is starting to slowly escalate, and a lot of it culminated in an embrace that we saw at the boat. However, it turns out that once upon a time, there was a plan for the two of them to kiss!

So what changed at the eleventh hour here? Well, in a new interview with Swooon, here is some of what cast member Giacomo Gianniotti had to say regarding his reaction to the script:

“The way it was written in this finale is that at the boat they were supposed to share a kiss. I had brought this to Vanessa [Morgan], and in the sort of will-they-won’t-they, I felt like it was too much too soon. And I, in fact, actually thought that it would be much more intimate if they did not kiss but felt all of that chemistry and sparks between them.

“We, ultimately, landed on an embrace, which felt like a kiss, to be honest. It had all the same kind of sparks. But I think the embrace was a promise of a kiss should she come back on the boat, and then we don’t get that opportunity… They both clearly want that. They just don’t know how to say it to each other.”

Well, we will say that the lack of a kiss could keep people engaged for a while. Yet, at the same time, aren’t there still fun stories to tell after the fact? Wild Cards still feels like no matter what, there is gas left in the tank.

What did you think about the events of the Wild Cards season 2 finale on The CW?

