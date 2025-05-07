Wild Cards season 3 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following the big finale today on The CW, is there more that we can say regarding a Wild Cards season 3 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that the series has been renewed for a season 3 and season 4 by the folks in Canada a.k.a. the CBC. We tend to think that The CW will also bring it back, mostly because there is no real reason for that to not be the case. Why get rid of a series that seems to perform reasonably well for them? We have said this before, but this show in particular is one that fits almost perfectly everything that they have claimed that they want from their shows over the past couple of years — it has potential mass appeal, and it could get more and more popular over time.

So when could a potential Wild Cards season 3 premiere? Well, for the time being, our general sentiment is that you’re going to be seeing it back at some point early next year, mostly because that makes the most sense. We do not tend to think that this is going to be one of those shows that has a 22-episode arc and by virtue of that, it can run in full over the course of a few short months.

Now, we do not necessarily think that the early season 4 renewal means at all that we are going to be seeing that season earlier than the start of 2027. Remember for a moment here that these sort of annual runs just make sense for a show like this.

