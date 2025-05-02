Wild Cards renewed for season 3 at CBC; as for The CW…

If you wanted to get some big news regarding the future of Wild Cards, we certainly have something today that inspires hope!

Today, network CBC out of Canada renewed the lighthearted procedural starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti for a season 3 and season 4, which does give the writers and producers a great deal of confidence in the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what about The CW? While the network has not technically indicated that they will be bringing Wild Cards back for more, it would be an absolutely insane decision for them not to. The series is only down around 8% year-to-year in total live+same-day viewers on the network, and that is without accounting for streaming numbers. We tend to think that we’re going to be seeing it back for more there, and The CW just hasn’t announced too many renewals for their shows in general as of yet.

We have said this before, but this series in particular still feels like one with a lot of potential. This is a tried-and-true format that has worked for so many years, so why wouldn’t it do particularly well? This is without even noting the fact that both Gianniotti and Morgan have audiences from their previous shows in Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale — you could do even more to promote this from that vantage point alone.

The season 2 finale for Wild Cards arrives on The CW next week; it was originally supposed to air on Wednesday, but it was pushed back a week due to a political special. We hope that there is at least some sort of cliffhanger there to keep us excited about the future.

Related – Learn more now about the Wild Cards finale, including some more insight all about what to expect

What do you think about Wild Cards being renewed for a season 3 and season 4?

Are you hopeful for the show’s future at The CW? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







