Wild Cards season 2 finale delayed; when is it airing now?

If you are excited to see the Wild Cards season 2 finale on The CW, let’s just say that we’ve got some bad news for this week.

According to a new report from TVLine, the final episode for the crime procedural (at least for this spring) is being pushed back to Wednesday, May 7. As for the reason why, it is tied to the special Cuomo Town Hall: The First 100 Days coming on board that night instead. Hopefully this does not lead to too much confusion with viewers or some sort of drop in the numbers.

If you do want to learn something more about the Wild Cards finale now, take a look at the synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) makes a shocking discovery about the criminal kingpin responsible for Daniel’s death, and who is protecting him. Max (Vanessa Morgan), George (Jason Priestley) and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) try to solve the cryptic clues hidden in Ashford’s office (#213). The episode is written by Michael Konyves & James Thorpe and directed by James Genn.

As many of you may be aware at this point, we have a hard time thinking that the season 2 finale will end up being the series finale. Based on everything that we have seen from this show so far, it is actually a perfect reflection of everything that we think The CW wants with their lineup these days. It is a show that they do not have a sole financial burden over, but at the same time, it is also one that will manage to draw a pretty widespread and consistent audience. The biggest thing it lacks at this point is marketing, but we’re not sure we foresee any huge changes there.

What are you most eager to see moving into the Wild Cards season 2 finale?

