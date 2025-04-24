Wild Cards season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Who is the mole?

Next week on The CW, is everyone going to be hitting the fan with Wild Cards season 2 episode 13? This is the finale and with that, answers may finally be revealed.

So what sort of answers exactly should you expect? Well, this is where you can say that a few things do start to get a little more complicated. We know that Daniel’s death has been an ongoing storyline but as we move forward, a major wrinkle may be thrown into the equation. What are we talking about here? To put it bluntly, a mole may actually be within the department, and that means that not everything could be as it once seemed. Ellis and Max better prepare to be rocked to their core, just as we are also pretty prepared for there to be some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of the hour.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) makes a shocking discovery about the criminal kingpin responsible for Daniel’s death, and who is protecting him. Max (Vanessa Morgan), George (Jason Priestley) and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) try to solve the cryptic clues hidden in Ashford’s office (#213). The episode is written by Michael Konyves & James Thorpe and directed by James Genn.

So is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the episode? Let’s just say not to be surprised if that happens! We have seen indications that there is potentially more of the show coming north of the border, and that makes us pretty optimistic that a season 3 is going to happen. For now, we would actually argue that this is one of the most successful international series that The CW has found under their new business arrangement.

What do you think we are going to see across Wild Cards season 2 episode 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







