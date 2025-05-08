Rescue HI-Surf canceled at Fox; no season 2 coming

Several weeks after the season 1 finale of Rescue HI-Surf aired on Fox, we come bearing bad news: There will not be a season 2.

According to a new report from Deadline, the lifeguard drama has been canceled after just one season, despite it having a devoted following and there being a real push among fans to get it picked up for more. As of right now, there is no plan for the studio (Warner Bros. TV) to shop the series elsewhere.

So how did we get to this point? Let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated. Originally Fox had super-high hopes for this series, especially since it came from a great producer in John Wells and they gave it an extended episode order. Heck, once upon a time, it was slated to get a post-Super Bowl episode. However, Fox eventually shifted that episode, the ratings clearly did not meet expectations, and per Deadline, there were marketability concerns given that the series lacked a big-name star.

One other thing that you have to consider, at least for the time being, is that Rescue: HI-Surf films in Hawaii, one of the more expensive locations out there. We tend to think that this also played a factor in Magnum PI being canceled when it was, and it is a shame to lose productions that are in such a beautiful location.

So why wouldn’t other networks pick this up?

It is hard to give just one answer that we would describe as simple, but let’s just say this: We do tend to think that it has a lot to do with its ratings versus the aforementioned budget. Fox’s numbers are typically lower than other major broadcast networks, so there may be less incentive in them giving this a chance.

