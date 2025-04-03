Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 renewal: Are current prospects strong?

Now that we are a couple of days removed from the Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 finale, why not look further at a possible season 2?

At this point, we understand that some may be pretty concerned over the future of the lifeguard show, especially since it did not turn out to be some breakout hit. As a matter of fact, it did not even have a post-Super Bowl episode as was once planned, with The Floor getting it instead. This may be worrisome and yet, there are still reasons for hope.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

After all, a new report over at Deadline suggests that the prospects of HI-Surf coming back are still good for many reasons. Its numbers are solid enough and beyond just that, Fox has at least a share in the series from the studio side. There are reasons to think that the network makes a decent amount of money here, especially when it comes to potential appeal internationally.

So what about the Baywatch reboot?

This is a project that has been in the works for a long time and it seemed at one point as though HI-Surf was actually a replacement for it. That is not exactly the case. That project may still happen, but the Deadline report notes that one show could air in-season moving forward, whereas the other could be coming at some point in the fall. We will have to wait and see if that happens but for now, we remain hopeful. Let’s just also cross our fingers that something more is announced before May, especially since that is when a lot of schedules are released for the 2025-26 TV season.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Rescue: HI-Surf now, including what happened in the season 1 finale

What do you think the chances are that a Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 happens?

Do you think that we are also going to get some news soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







