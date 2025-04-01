Is Adam Demos leaving Rescue: HI-Surf, Will after season 1 finale?

Is Adam Demos leaving Rescue HI-Surf following the events of the season 1 finale? Well, we do understand the questions. After all, Will made the decision to depart the Aloha State after the events of this episode, and it seems as though he is going to be heading back to Australia.

With that being said at this particular moment, let’s just go ahead and note the following: He likely is not going anywhere long-term.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Matt Kester indicated that Will is going to return to the series. Meanwhile, he also explained why Em and Will did not conclude the first season together:

… We didn’t want to completely put them together at the end because we felt that was too neat of a package. We wanted to allow them to stew in what they’ve done. We felt that Will especially had a bit of a comeuppance. He needed to be punished for his bad behavior. But there’s still this definite love and affection between them that we can play in hopefully a Season 2. We’ve got some great plans, hopefully, upcoming to what’s going to happen with that romantic relationship. But we did want to leave it in a place where the audience absolutely understood how much in love that they were and committed to each other, but didn’t necessarily get that “okay, now they’re going to be together” [ending] because hopefully we have a long show and we get to explore this relationship from a bunch of different angles.

Ultimately, we do think that the writers will figure this out long-term if the opportunity arises. One of the things that a show like this does like to do is slow-play relationships. It may be frustrating to not see the two together at this point, but it is also not that much of a surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on a Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 — is it happening?

What did you think about the events of the Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







