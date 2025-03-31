Rescue: HI-Surf season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big finale tonight on Fox, what are the chances that a Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 happens? Is there a reason for hope?

Well, of course there are an array of different things that we could say, but it feels right to start by noting that there is no official word on a renewal yet. With that being said, there is a reasonable chance. The lifeguard drama represents at least on paper what Fox is looking for — a series that is cost-effective, but also still capable of drawing an audience. The ratings are far from stellar, but also not awful; meanwhile, it feels like there are more stories that could be going on for quite some time.

So what is Fox going to base their decision on? Well, it really comes down to the relationship between the Rescue: HI-Surf viewership versus the cost. The biggest expense with this series is most likely locations, given that shooting in such a fantastic part of the world has its fair share of challenges. They will also be able to look at streaming numbers, and that is not something that we are privy to when it comes to information at this particular moment.

Odds are, the network is going to make a formal announcement here on the future at some point before the midway point in May, largely because this is when a lot of people tend to make their fall schedules. It is worth noting that there are still a number of directions that the show could go; even if they do opt to bring it back, they could do it with a shorter or longer episode order than what they had this time around. It really just depends on what some of their individual needs are as a network.

