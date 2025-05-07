Chicago PD season 12 episode 21 spoilers: ‘Open Casket’

As we start to look towards Chicago PD season 12 episode 21 on NBC next week, we know that you are going to see something big. There are two episodes to go and in general, we tend to believe that they are both going to be related. How can they not, given the fact that Reid is involved in both of them?

Before we go further, can we just say that “Open Casket” is the title for this episode? If that does not make you concerned, what will? We know that there may be some good stuff eventually around the corner when it comes to the Burgess / Ruzek wedding, but there are some bumps in the road along the way with Intelligence and you have to be prepared for that.

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 21 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

05/14/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The showdown with Deputy Chief Reid intensifies when Intelligence narrows in on Ortero. TV-14

Before this story ends up wrapping…

Are we going to see Intelligence start to get some leverage? We do think that there is a certain amount of irony to the name of the unit, given the rather simple fact that their intellect could be what puts them into a better place. Reid is not your typical adversary in that you really do need to out-think him. At the end of the day, we are not altogether sure that anything else is really going to work.

Just do not expect a whole lot of resolution to this story at all; the odds of there being a “to be continued” at the end here are, at least from our vantage point, pretty darn high.

What do you most want to see entering Chicago PD season 12 episode 21?

Have any big predictions as to where things will go? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, stay tuned for some other updates.

