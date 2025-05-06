Chicago Fire season 13 episode 22 spoilers: First finale details!

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 22 serves as the all-important finale. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Before we say too much more here, let’s just go ahead and say that we are worried. How can we not be at this point? This is a show that has delivered a lot of cliffhangers over the years and has also established endings that led to characters being killed. Do we think that is necessarily happening here?

Well, let’s just remind you that both Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Carver (Jake Lockett) are leaving at the end of this season. One of the characters could get killed, but there’s also a chance that they just leave and the door is open for other appearances down the road.

What we can at least say is that based on how NBC is promoting this story (titled “It Had to End This Way”), the producers are not necessarily leading the charge with some big, life-or-death event. Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 22 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

05/21/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide puts his job on the line to help out one of their own. Kidd navigates Natalie’s complicated relationship with her sister. Herrmann prepares to take the Chief test. TV-14

Just based on what is in here, there is a chance that we are going to see something more emotional. Herrmann taking the Chief test also makes us wonder if he is going to be set up to lead Firehouse 51 down the road. Is Pascal destined to just have a short arc on the series? We’ll have to wait and see what’s going on here.

What do you think is coming up entering the Chicago Fire season 13 finale?

