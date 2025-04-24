Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20: Severide, Kidd’s adoption?

The bad news when it comes to Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 is simply that we will be waiting a while to see it. After all, the plan is for the series to not return until May 7! There are three more installments to go this season, and we imagine that all of them are going to be important and/or emotionally resonant in their own way.

So is there one question that we are left to ask above all others? We will say that it has a little bit to do with the following: Whether or not Severide and Kidd are about to become parents.

If you saw the promo last night for what is ahead, then you already are aware of the fact that Kelly and Stella may be ready to adopt a baby that is being born at Med. With this, there is going to be a small crossover ahead between the two shows, but there is no guarantee that they are going to get what they want. Are complications going to arise with the birth? We do think that this is possible.

We do want to obviously have hope that these characters get what they want here, but we also have to be honest and remember the sort of franchise it is. We have been emotionally hit in the gut so many times watching One Chicago that we are never going to assume anything. We also would not be super-shocked in the event we saw things not work out here, only for some good news to then eventually surface once we got around to the finale. Doesn’t that feel right for the show?

