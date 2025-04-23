Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 return date: ‘Cut Me Open’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want a Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 return date? What about more details on what’s to come?

As per usual here, there is of course a lot of great things still ahead with the firefighter drama — and that is especially the case when you consider that we are currently in the home stretch. There are only three episodes remaining this season … but unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while to see them. The plan, at least at present, is for the series to return moving into May 7, with the same being said for the rest of the franchise. Given that all of the finales are likely going to be set for May 21, this means that we are getting prepared now for the final hiatus of the season.

So what can you expect on Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 when it airs? Let’s just say the synopsis below does a good job of trying to set the stage:

05/07/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51. Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt. TV-14

In general, it is our feeling moving forward that we are going to have a chance to see a lot of interesting stories, both personal and professional. For Stella and Severide, the hope here is that they are setting their foundation for their family long-term; yet, we’ve also had our hearts shattered so many times within this world that it is hard to be confident that anything is going to happen for sure.

What we do at least know is that come finale night, there could be reasons aplenty to be emotional…

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 at NBC?

