Chicago Fire season 13: Daniel Kyri, Jake Lockett leaving

Even thought tonight’s Chicago Fire season 13 episode ended without any sort of significant shockers, there is one still to report.

According to a new report from Deadline, Daniel Kyri (Ritter) and Jake Lockett (Carver) are both going to be departing the NBC drama at the end of the season. Kyri has been a part of the firefighter drama for the past several seasons, whereas Lockett is a more recent addition. Yet, both are popular and by virtue of that, it is going to be hard to say goodbye to either of them.

So what is the reason for the exits? It seemingly has a good bit to do with the show’s financial situation. Series tend to get more expensive as time goes on, and that is without mentioning that we’re in an era of television where everything in general costs more. Some actors could face episode reductions, and others could exit outright. While we do think Chicago Fire will probably continue, there will be some changes.

If there is any silver lining to the news right now, it is that the series is currently in production still and because of that, there is at least a chance for a lot of people involved to cultivate some sort of proper ending for these characters. Hopefully, they are going to have a chance to move forward — that way, there is a chance that one or both of them could appear again in a guest capacity down the road.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but we would not be shocked if there are some exits that happen across some of the other Chicago series at the same exact time.

