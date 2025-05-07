Chicago Fire season 13 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 21. Do you want to get a little bit more information all about it now?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that “The Bad Guy” is the title for the upcoming episode, which is the penultimate story of the season. There are going to be a lot of big moments ahead — of course, this is one of those shows that inherently will bring a lot of danger to the table but beyond just that, you are also going to have a chance for significant character stories as well.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 21 synopsis, just in case you want to learn more on what is ahead:

05/14/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd strengthens her bond with Natalie during a road trip. Severide investigates a car fire and uncovers surprising evidence. Violet receives a career opportunity after being featured in a local newspaper. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we do hope that we get a slightly better sense of what this opportunity is for Violet — and what it means for her future. For the time being, we have heard nothing to suggest that she is going to be leaving Firehouse 51 — and we already know that we are losing Ritter and Carver. Is there really a need to add someone else to the list? We don’t think so.

There is at least a chance that something within this episode does carry over into the finale. For the time being, we are just happy to celebrate the fact that One Chicago has already been renewed for another season across the board. Doesn’t that take some of the pressure off?

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 21?

