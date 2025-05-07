Will Trent season 3 episode 17: Is Caleb Will’s biological father?

We knew that Will Trent season 3 episode 17 had the potential to deliver some big stuff, especially with the finale around the corner.

So, what did we end up getting here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we had a chance to witness some of the most jaw-dropping stuff this season, starting with the fact that Caleb Broussard is Will’s biological father! He never knew he existed, so this does lay the groundwork in a lot of ways for a super-complicated future. Honestly, it is one that could be really tricky for the two to navigate, given that they have some things in common and yet, plenty that is different. Will isn’t sure that he wants anything from him and yet, we also do not think that he has had a ton of time to process anything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Still, learning this about Will’s past does inject a big twist into the equation, and we do not think that this is one that should be unraveled anytime soon. We personally think that it makes the most sense right now for Caleb to turn up again in season 4, especially since that there are some other problems for the title character to take on right now. Just think for a moment about the way in which this episode concluded — there’s clearly a crisis at the hospital that is going to take top priority. Doesn’t it have to?

We’ve said this at least a dozen or so times this season alone, but we would really love to see Will find at least something more positive in his life. It remains to be seen if Caleb can become anything like that at all, but the dude just constantly finds himself with one major trauma after the next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the Will Trent season 3 finale now

What did you think about Will Trent season 3 episode 17 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates…

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







