Will Trent season 3 episode 18 spoilers: First finale details!

In just seven days’ time on ABC, you are going to see Will Trent season 3 episode 18 arrive. Are you prepared for the finale?

Well, if you watched the finales for the first two seasons of the crime drama, then you know that they have a real tendency to pack a lot in. We’ve seen crazy twists and turns for sure but beyond just that, also some big-time cliffhangers. After all, remember that season 2 concluded with Will having Angie arrested, a move that completely upended almost everything in his life. It is also worth noting that it took most of this season for the two to navigate to a better place again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

“Listening to a Heartbeat” is the title for Will Trent season 3 episode 18 — the synopsis below gives you a sense of what is ahead:

Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family.

In terms of character stories, this synopsis does not exactly give that much away — not that this is some big surprise. For most promotional purposes, it feels like the clear focus here is going to be on this action sequence and the crisis event … but we don’t think that this is everything that the episode is going to bring to the table at all. The more personal stuff is likely being kept a secret for now.

We are lucky at this point to know that a season 4 is coming and by virtue of that, there is nothing to worry about there. Instead, just be worried about everything that could transpire with the characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to the Will Trent finale and what is to come

What do you think we are going to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







