Will Trent season 3 finale spoilers: Ramón Rodríguez sets stage

In just a matter of weeks, the Will Trent season 3 finale is going to arrive on ABC — so what sort of chaos can you expect?

Of course, this is one of those shows that absolutely knows that viewers expect some huge stuff to conclude a story. Are you ready for that? We know that personally, we certainly are. The end of season 2 brought the big arrest of Angie, and it took a long time to establish some sort of normalcy on the other side of that. We do tend to think that we’ve gotten that now — or, as close as you are going to see normalcy for a show like this. Somehow, someway, things are certainly going to be getting messy again, and do not be super-shocked if a cliffhanger is coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star Ramón Rodríguez had the following to say about the end of this particular chapter:

We just wrapped last week, and it’s very exciting. It comes to a really big — it comes to a head. A lot of things come to a head. The interesting thing — in addition to Will still processing and dealing with what happened with Marco, which will continue — there’s going to be some other personal things that come up for Will that are really exciting and that hopefully lead us to a really fun Season 4. It’s nice. It’s a two-parter again, so there’ll be some storyline that’ll continue — in terms of the case — for the last two episodes, but we’re going to have some fun characters that are going to be coming into our world.

We know that there is a season 4 coming, so you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just concern yourself with what sort of discussions you could be having over the course of the whole summer…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Will Trent, including what is ahead in the next episode

What do you most want to see moving into the Will Trent season 3 finale when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







