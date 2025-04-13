Will Trent season 3 finale spoilers: Ramón Rodríguez sets stage
In just a matter of weeks, the Will Trent season 3 finale is going to arrive on ABC — so what sort of chaos can you expect?
Of course, this is one of those shows that absolutely knows that viewers expect some huge stuff to conclude a story. Are you ready for that? We know that personally, we certainly are. The end of season 2 brought the big arrest of Angie, and it took a long time to establish some sort of normalcy on the other side of that. We do tend to think that we’ve gotten that now — or, as close as you are going to see normalcy for a show like this. Somehow, someway, things are certainly going to be getting messy again, and do not be super-shocked if a cliffhanger is coming.
Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star Ramón Rodríguez had the following to say about the end of this particular chapter:
We just wrapped last week, and it’s very exciting. It comes to a really big — it comes to a head. A lot of things come to a head. The interesting thing — in addition to Will still processing and dealing with what happened with Marco, which will continue — there’s going to be some other personal things that come up for Will that are really exciting and that hopefully lead us to a really fun Season 4. It’s nice. It’s a two-parter again, so there’ll be some storyline that’ll continue — in terms of the case — for the last two episodes, but we’re going to have some fun characters that are going to be coming into our world.
We know that there is a season 4 coming, so you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just concern yourself with what sort of discussions you could be having over the course of the whole summer…
