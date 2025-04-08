Will Trent season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Rafael returns

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see great stuff courtesy of Will Trent season 3 episode 14. What stands out?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note here that this story has a fascinating title in “A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine,” one that will feature at least one character dealing with grief. Should we also go ahead and note that Rafael is back for this story? We also tend to think that’s rather valuable at present! He was such a key part in a big chunk of this story, and there is no reason to think that the producers will shift away from this now.

Below, you can see the full Will Trent season 3 episode 14 synopsis to get more information all about what’s ahead:

When Rafael turns to Will after his grandmother’s sudden death, they’re forced to confront their painful pasts while navigating present life-threatening dangers.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can really hope for at this point is that we’re going to be seeing all sorts of emotional stuff for Will as he confronts what he and Rafael have gone through. While we know that this show is a typical network TV drama on paper, we know that the reality here is a little bit more complicated. What we are looking at here can be fundamentally described as a look into trauma and how people can pushing forward despite everything that they have gone through. We’re going to keep rooting for Will no matter what happens, so let’s just hope that the show moves into some increasingly interesting spots moving into the finale.

Also, we’re happy to know that a season 4 has already been greenlit! We love not having to worry that much about this as we move forward.

