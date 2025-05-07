Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/7/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC after a week off? What can we also say about Chicago Fire alongside its fellow spin-off Chicago PD?

First and foremost, it only makes sense to kick things off with what we consider to be the good news now — you are going to see all three shows back, and soon! Starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern they are going to air in their typical timeslots, and that means plenty of twists, turns, personal plots, and a whole lot more. For Stella and Severide in particular on the firefighter show, they may be nearing a pretty pivotal point when it comes to their adoption journey.

To learn more about all three of these episodes now, go ahead and check out all of the episode synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 20, “The Invisible Hand” – 05/07/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out. Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first. Charles’ distrust of a patient complicates his treatment. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20, “Cut Me Open” – 05/07/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51. Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 20, “Black Ice” – 05/07/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking. TV-14

As for what more is coming before too long…

Well, this is where we are going to throw a reminder out there to you that each one of these shows has two more episodes to go beyond this week. Also, they have all been renewed for additional seasons so there is nothing to worry about there. As for how many cast members are going to be around for that … let’s just say we’ll have to wait and see…

