Call the Midwife feature film revealed; more details!

To say the past 24 hours have been absolutely huge in the Call the Midwife world is putting it mildly, and for a number of reasons.

What all can we say here? Well, first and foremost, let’s begin with a reminder that there is a new season coming, which includes both a two-part Christmas Special and a proper batch of episodes in 2026. Following that, there is also a prequel series in the works and now, we can also talk about a feature film! This is one that will be set in 1972, and is going to allow for some of these characters to evolve and shine in a new setting beyond just Poplar. It also seems to be tied in some ways to what is going on within Britain during this time period, as the role of traditional midwives were changing due to the prevalence of hospital births.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube in order to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking about the upcoming feature film recently in a statement, here is what writer Heidi Thomas had to say:

As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape. The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!

Meanwhile, executive producer Pippa Harris added the following about the state of the series in general:

We have all been delighted by the way in which audiences have continued to embrace Heidi’s imaginative and moving stories from Nonnatus House. In an increasingly competitive viewing environment not only have our loyal fans stayed with us for 14 years, but they’ve been joined by a new, younger generation who have also fallen in love with our characters and the challenges they face. Emboldened by this warmth and enthusiasm, now feels like the right time to expand our world and take our nuns and midwives onto the big screen with our movie, and back in time with the prequel!

Hopefully, more news will be available soon regarding all of these parts of the franchise.

Related – Learn more about the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas Special

Would you pay to see a Call the Midwife feature film with familiar characters?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







