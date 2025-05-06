American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date this month? Or, at least more news on the future of the series?

If there is really one thing that we should note here first and foremost here, it is that we know the franchise is coming back. That is a comfort and yet, at the same time, it is absolutely frustrating that we’ve yet to get any sort of concrete announcements. Think back to late last year — that is the last time executive producer Ryan Murphy spoke about the story at length. Way back when, he noted that there was a desire to get some longtime stars of the franchise back for more.

Now, fast-forward to the present — we’re waiting to see some more news on what is happening and in theory, there is a good chance that there could be a reveal or two! With parent company Disney being involved in some upcoming presentations, it remains our hope that some FX news will get dropped at the same exact time. We do not anticipate a premiere date being revealed but at the same time, we’re going to be hopeful that we can learn at least the theme or some returning cast members.

If there is one more thing that you have to consider here, it is this: Even if there is no official date revealed for season 13 this month, it may still air this fall. After all, the series does have a fast turnaround time most years, and it would be a perfect entry into the fall lineup.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

