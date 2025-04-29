American Horror Story season 13: Will Patti LuPone return?

We know that there are a number of notable names who could be brought back for American Horror Story season 13 on FX. Is Patti LuPone going to be one of them?

Well, in a word, no — at least according to the legend herself. In a new interview with Gold Derby, LuPone said “I don’t think so” when asked if she could be one of the former cast members coming back for another chapter of the anthology. She is the second alum to respond in such a way; earlier this year, Jessica Lange indicated that she is not looking to return, either.

So when are we actually going to see season 13 air? FX officially ordered it years and yet, details around it remain a mystery. Ryan Murphy did say he would like to bring some iconic cast members back, with Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson being pretty high on our personal wishlist. Yet, a lot of that is going to come down to the story and then also availability.

Our general hope is simply that we have a chance to see American Horror Story back at some point this fall, mostly because FX could use another hit and it’s been a good year now since Delicate was on the air. The other big question mark in the Murphy-verse relates to Grotesquerie, the chilling serial-killer story starring Niecy Nash-Betts. That show wrapped last fall and honestly, we expected that we would have gotten news on a second season before now. (Can it get a green light soon, especially if there is a plan for Travis Kelce to be a part of it in some shape or form?)

