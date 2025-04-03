American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: April update

With us now officially into the month of April, isn’t it high time that we start to learn more about American Horror Story season 13? We tend to think so, and for a multitude of different reasons.

First and foremost here, let’s start things off here by noting that FX greenlit this season years ago, so there is no cause for concern here. Late last year, executive producer Ryan Murphy noted that he wanted to get some longtime cast members back, including potentially Sarah Paulson. Yet, nothing remains confirmed and we have not heard much from him since. (Granted, he has been working on some other projects as of late.)

So are we going to be getting more insight sooner rather than later? Well, let’s just say that if FX really wants the show back this fall, they need to get the ball rolling! We do not expect much when it comes to a premiere date but at the same time, it would be nice to learn something about either the theme or the cast. Unless the show starts filming in June or July, it may be hard to get it on the air before Halloween — a time that is pretty crucial when it comes to the franchise as a whole.

We have said this before but in general, we’d love nothing more than to see American Horror Story go forward and pay homage to creature-features or something that is old-school and a little bit crazy. This show does not have the budget of some mainstream movies; yet, at the same time, you can compensate for that by being as creative as humanly possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

