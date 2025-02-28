American Horror Story season 13: Jessica Lange not returning

In the past, American Horror Story executive producer Ryan Murphy has expressed a desire to bring familiar faces back for season 13. Does that mean one of the OG stars in Jessica Lange?

Well, in a word, no. We know that Sarah Paulson could be in contention for coming back, but Lange herself has indicated that she is more than happy to move forward beyond the FX franchise.

Speaking in a new interview with an Irish radio station (watch here), Lange kept her thoughts pretty simple when asked about a possible return:

“Oh Christ, no … I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

When are we going to learn something more about the new season?

Our hope here is obviously that we have a chance to get other details this spring, especially since that will be around the time that season 12 (Delicate) wrapped up its own run. Last fall FX chose to air another Murphy show instead in Grotesquerie, which we understand given that it did have somewhat similar themes for the Halloween season.

Season 13 is also the last season of American Horror Story that has currently been ordered, but that does not mean that it is the end of the franchise. We’ll have to wait and see if there is something more coming down the road, but it feels like this is one of those shows that can go on for as long as there are more stories worth telling. The anthology nature of things definitely does help with the longevity, since you really are not beholden to any one star or story if you want this to keep going.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

