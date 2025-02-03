American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Feb. 2025 update

What are the chances that we’re going to learn something more about American Horror Story season 13 before the month is over? At this point, it is clear that we’ve been waiting in the wings for the series’ return for a rather long time.

First and foremost, remember that the show’s Delicate season ended last spring and by virtue of that, we’ve just been waiting around to learn what else is ahead. FX renewed the show a really long time ago, so there has never been any real confusion when it comes to that. Instead, the waiting game is really all about the story, the cast, or when the show could be back.

Is there a chance that we’ll learn some of that before the month is over? Let’s just say that for now, the answer here is “maybe,” but there are some possible deterrents. For starters, executive producer Ryan Murphy has been extremely busy working on a number of other things as of late, and we may be stuck waiting for some of that to be over before some additional info starts to come in.

For all of this reason, we do think the chance of a premiere date reveal this month is slim to none. We could learn about the cast or the premise, but our feeling at present is that it could eventually air before we get to the end of the year. Filming has yet to kick off! If there is some sort of silver lining to the long wait at this point, it is that post-production on a show like this doesn’t take long. The show could easily be back this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

