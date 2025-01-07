American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: January update

Are we going to have a chance to learn more about American Horror Story season 13 over the course of January?

For those wondering if there is a case to be made for it, we actually think so — even if the timeline may be a little off what we’ve seen in the past. After all, the odd timing of how season 12 a.k.a. Delicate ended may be shifting everything when it comes to when the show airs or films moving forward — at least in theory. Some may be tied to Ryan Murphy or the cast’s schedule, or perhaps what happens with his new show in Grotesquerie, one that has not been officially renewed as of yet.

We at least know that a season 13 for the long-running anthology is coming and given that, we do tend to think the ball will get rolling before too long. We do not exactly think that a premiere date will be announced this month — more than likely, we see the show back in either the summer or the fall.

As for what we could be seeing this month, our answer to that is a little bit simple: It makes a good bit of sense for us to learn about some cast members or, at the very least, what the theme will be. While we know that there have been some seasons in the past shrouded in mystery, we hardly think that this is going to be the case here. Given that there are so many shows out there at this point, it does not exactly do anyone good to put this show under a heavy veil of secrecy. It may be one of the reasons why the New York City season is so forgotten.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

