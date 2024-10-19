American Horror Story season 13: EP talks potential ideas

We know that the launch of Grotesquerie on FX has led to a lot of questions about the future of American Horror Story. To be specific, we tend to think that a lot of people in general have started to wonder the following: Is it done? Is the upcoming season 13 the final one of the anthology series?

While the temptation may be to think that at the moment, it is actually far from the case. Rather, the idea behind giving the show a break this year was to just allow for a breather, as there can be opportunities to revisit it down the line.

Speaking per Variety while promoting Grotesquerie, FX head John Landgraf had the following to say about it:

“One of the reasons that I thought that ‘American Horror Story’ was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. ‘American Horror Story’ gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds … But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season.”

Murphy then went on to say that he is thinking about ideas as to where to take things from here:

“I haven’t really landed on it yet. There’s a couple things in contention … I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, ‘Okay, I think it’s time we get the band back together, so let’s make some calls here.'”

In the end, Ryan said that he will “never give up on that show,” which certainly makes us think there could be more after season 13. Given that the story always does reset, we’re curious to see just what sort of crazy ideas could be cooked up next!

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

