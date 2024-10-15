American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: The current plan

Given that the latest episodes of American Horror Stories are coming to Hulu this week, why not discuss the state of American Horror Story season 13? While the spin-off may have some good episodes, we know that for many, the original show is still where it’s at and understandably so.

Is it a disappointment that season 13 is not seemingly coming on the air this year? Certainly, but there are still reasons to be hopeful regarding the future.

First and foremost, consider the early chatter we’ve heard about this season, including that there is a chance franchise mainstays Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson could return. There have been rumors about filming next year, but typically with Ryan Murphy productions like this, everything is done behind a heavy veil of secrecy and it is hard to predict accurate information in advance.

The only thing we’re confident about is that American Horror Story will return in 2025. FX could wait until August or September to bring it back to make it a Halloween event for them, but there is also a chance it will be ready to go before then. At that point, it is really just about what the network wants in terms of their schedule.

Could season 13 be the final one?

We’d love more, but it is worth noting that 13 is such an iconic number in horror and because of that, the producers could decide that this is enough. Yet, with this format you can easily argue that this show could go on forever — who would be upset by that? The most important thing is that there are always new ideas to explore, and that is what has to be the real focus.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

