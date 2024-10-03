American Horror Story season 13: Sarah Paulson on hopeful return

Is Sarah Paulson going to return to American Horror Story for season 13? Ryan Murphy recently started up some speculation about her and Evan Peters both, and now the actress is doing her best to express hope for the future, as well.

While nothing is confirmed, it certainly feels like there are discussions about it happening already — really, it seems to be a matter of getting everything out behind the scenes.

In a new interview on Good Morning America promoting Hold Your Breath, Sarah noted where things currently stand on the subject:

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story … I’ve got everything crossed. I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

Now, we know already that season 13 (which has been greenlit for some time) will not be coming this year, but is the first half of 2025 possible? Never say never, but a lot of it may just come down to when FX actually wants it back. It just makes so much logical sense to have the series in the fall window thanks to Halloween.

One other thing we wonder

Is there a chance that this is the final season? We sure hope not, but 13 is a number that has such significance in horror and beyond just that, there is no renewal beyond it at the moment. If this does turn out to be the end, then you could easily argue that it is all the more understandably why Ryan would want to have some of the biggest names of the franchise back — after all, wouldn’t this make for a fitting send-off to the world?

Do you think that Sarah Paulson will be back for American Horror Story season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

