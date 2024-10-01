American Horror Story season 13: Will Sarah Paulson return?

Is there a chance that we could be seeing Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters back for American Horror Story season 13? Well, we know that we’d love it, given that it’s been a little while since they were around and once upon a time, they were mainstays! They also have served as executive producers at one point in the past.

Unfortunately, we know that we will be waiting for a little while to see that is next on the franchise, as the new season is currently not set to premiere until 2025. Filming has yet to even begin!

With all of this being said, executive producer Ryan Murphy admitted that there are talks underway about the future. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what he had to say when asked when season 13 will be coming:

You know, that’s an interesting question. I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think.

Our sentiment right now is that getting these two actors back would be a tremendous boon to the franchise, especially coming after a season in Delicate that had some great moments, but also some polarizing sections at the same exact time. The ending in particular was a rushed mess, and really did not seem to tie in with some of the tone that we saw back at the start of the season.

As for a premiere date…

Well, let’s just say that we are anticipating the show back in action at some point in the summer or fall of 2025. While it would be great to see it before that, you need to have fair expectations since FX likes to have it for the Halloween season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

