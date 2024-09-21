American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

With us now moving into the fall of 2024, what better time is there for an American Horror Story season 13 update?

If we are going to start this piece off by noting anything at all, it should be the fact that there is another season coming and there is no cause for concern. We are acutely aware of the fact that some could be out there at this point, especially due to the fact that there is a different FX show from Ryan Murphy coming this month in Grotesquerie. Meanwhile, not much has been officially reported yet regarding the next chapter of the franchise.

So what more can we say on this subject, if anything at the moment? Well, the biggest thing here is that all signs point to American Horror Story being back in 2025, but it probably will not be until the summer or the fall. By virtue of that, our general sentiment is that you are not going to get a premiere date for the next chapter for another six or eight months. The only way we tend to think any news at all will come out before then is if Ryan Murphy does an interview (which are few and far between) and he is asked directly about it. Even then, he may not give much.

Ultimately, we just hope that the next season is far more consistent in tone than Delicate, which had a good premise but went more and more downhill as it went along, ended with a complete dud that failed to give much in the way of closure. The best two recent seasons are 1984 and the criminally-underrated NYC — the more that these can be emulated, the better off the franchise will be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

