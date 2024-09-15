American Horror Story season 13: Impact of spin-off news

Is another season of American Horror Story coming to FX sooner rather than later? If you are asking the question now, let’s just say this: We understand!

After all, yesterday Hulu confirmed that the spin-off series American Horror Stories is poised to arrive next month, which may raise some questions about what’s happening with the flagship. This franchise is notorious for premiering episodes that are shrouded in a certain amount of secrecy, so it would not be some sort of enormous shock if we were to get something similar here.

However, we have it under good authority that for at least this year, we are not getting anything more. While a season 13 has already been ordered, filming has yet to begin; the priority for FX this fall is the new series Grotesquerie, which does at least have some things in common with American Horror Story in terms of style and content. Given that the latest season Delicate just wrapped in the spring, this may not be as painful a wait as it would have been otherwise.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do at least have to mention the other big-time elephant in the room at this point — the fact that nothing has been officially ordered beyond season 13 at the moment. Doesn’t this raise the possibility that this could be the final one? That is far from confirmed and yet, it feels silly to not at least entertain the possibility that we could be nearing the end of the franchise’s shelf life. In theory it could go on forever, but it also does not have the same popularity it once did.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

