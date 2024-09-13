American Horror Stories season 4 gets surprise premiere date

Just when it looked like American Horror Stories season 4 was going to be on hold for a long time, we got some great news today!

Earlier this morning, the folks at Hulu made it clear that the new five-episode “Huluween event” is going to be streaming in full come Tuesday, October 15. This is something similar to what they did back in the third season, which aired around the same time. For those unfamiliar, the spin-off series features individual episodes with a clear beginning, middle, and end. They are not inherently tied to any other version of the franchise, though there were some season 1 episodes here that continued the story of Murder House in specific way.

As for who is going to be appearing on American Horror Stories moving forward, Deadline reports that Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, and June Squibb are among the familiar faces who are going to be a part of the show this go-around. This is a pretty impressive group when it comes to award winners and big names for all audiences — we just hope that the episodes live up to some of the talent.

After all, we tend to think that Horror Stories is one of the most inconsistent shows out there, mostly because there are some stories that are great and then others that are totally forgettable. It is actually not that different from what we’ve seen from Black Mirror over the years, another show that has a pretty similar anthology format.

As great as it would be to see more of the flagship Horror Story again, all signs suggest that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see it — think in terms of some point in 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

