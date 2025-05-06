A Man on the Inside season 2 casts Gary Cole, Max Greenfield

Netflix is starting to give us more insight now on A Man on the Inside season 2, and let’s just say that there is a lot to love! That is especially the case if you are a big-time fan of TV in general!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Constance Marie, David Strathairn, Gary Cole, Jason Mantzoukas, Jill Talley, Linda Park, Lisa Gilroy, Madison Hu, Max Greenfield, Michaela Conlin and Sam Huntington are all on board the latest chapter of the Ted Danson comedy. We should also note that Danson’s real-life wife Mary Steenburgen is also going to be turning up. The story for the second season will be set at a college, where Charles (Danson) is presumably going to be going undercover.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

Without talking about any roles here as of yet, we should note that Greenfield and Cole’s roles should not impact their futures on The Neighborhood or NCIS, respectively. This is a series that is filming during their months off the air so everything will be fine here.

Now, let’s get into the roles…

According to the aforementioned website, here is what we are looking at…

Steenburgen – She is a former musician, someone who has an important role in the case.

Strathairn – The Good Night, and Good Luck actor is going to play the ever-popular professor in Dr. Cole, someone who is also happy to lead the English department.

Cole – The NCIS star is taking on Brad Vinick, a “successful businessman whose sizable donation to his alma mater starts a chain reaction that leads to Charles getting hired.”

Mantzoukas – Here with have someone named Apollo who is a contractor, and also eager to try and write the next “Great American Novel.”

Greenfield – The final person we are spotlighting here is playing Jack Beringer, the “president of Wheeler College, whose job requires him to raise money from wealthy graduates.”

In general, there is a lot to be excited about as we move forward!

Related – When could A Man on the Inside season 2 actually premiere?

What do you most want to see moving into A Man on the Inside season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







