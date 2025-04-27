A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere date: April 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of April, is there a chance we will learn more about A Man on the Inside season 2? We’ve known for a good while that the show was coming back, with executive producer Mike Schur saying the following about it:

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson. From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

Now, when it comes to this show in particular, of course we have a million different questions that are worth wondering. A major part of the season 1 storyline has been wrapped up already, and that does make it so that Charles’ future is up in the air. We know that he has a new opportunity to go undercover, but where will he go? What is he going to do? There are a lot of questions about that, and then also new cast members who could be coming on board.

According to What’s On Netflix, production for the second season should be underway at this point, and we do think that A Man on the Inside is going to be coming back this year. With that being said, we are not going to have a lot more information on an exact date anytime soon. It is far too early for that! If we are lucky, some more specifics may end up being shared by the time we make it to the end of the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding A Man on the Inside right now

What do you most want to see moving into A Man on the Inside season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







