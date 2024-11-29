A Man on the Inside season 2: One obvious change

We recognize that technically, there is no A Man on the Inside season 2 ordered at Netflix yet — but doesn’t it feel obvious? The season 1 finale left the door open for Charles (Ted Danson) to take on a totally new case. Meanwhile, executive producer Mike Schur has such a reputation for creating great shows in between The Good Place and then also Parks and Recreation.

Was the end of the season 1 mystery a little easy to call? Sure, but over the course of it, it became pretty clear that the story was more about the characters and their emotional journey than anything else.

Now if we do get another season down the road, it is clearer than ever that there will be one big change: No more Pacific View, at least as a big part of the story. Here is what Schur had to say about that to The Hollywood Reporter:

We pitched it to them as a series, not a limited thing. We won’t know the reality of that for a couple weeks at least, probably more like a month or two. But before the season was even over, we had started saying [a second season] could be this, could be this, and trying to figure out how it would be different and how it would be the same. He can’t go undercover at Pacific View anymore. Obviously, that ship has sailed. But what you have at the end of the season is a 76-year-old man with a new lease on life and a new sense of purpose and a new kind of fledgling career as an undercover detective. … You have a lot of building blocks for future seasons.

Of course, we do think that a character like Calbert from season 1 could still come back in some capacity, especially as Charles’ friend. Could he even be a partner of sorts? We wouldn’t be mad, but we have to wait to see what the story there is.

