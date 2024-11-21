A Man On The Inside season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there a chance that a season 2 for A Man On The Inside will happen?

Of course, we are as eager as anyone to learn whether or not that will happen — Mike Schur is one of the best producers of comedy out there and at this point, few people make consistent hits like Ted Danson. This show does go on a rather surprising journey within the first season, and that alone could create a certain eagerness for something more.

Yet, at the moment nothing official has been confirmed, and we are not ultimately sure just how long it is going to be until a further announcement is made. Netflix does not operate on a traditional TV timetable when it comes to renewals, and finding out more about another chapter could take anywhere from weeks to months. We have to anticipate that we’re going to be stuck sitting around and wondering for a while what is going to be happening next.

If there is one way to speed up the renewal process, it is this: Simply watching the show and doing it fast. Netflix wants to see that there is a great deal of retention from start to finish; after all, if a lot of people make it to the finale, that’s a great way to feel more confident that there is going to be something else coming a little bit later on.

As for when another season could premiere…

There is, in theory, nothing about A Man on the Inside that would suggest that you will be stuck waiting around until 2026 to see it back. Yet, that will be up to a few different things, whether it be the timing of a renewal, how long production will last, and then also when Netflix actually needs it back. There are a lot of different things they look at when determining specific dates!

Do you want to see A Man On The Inside season 2?

