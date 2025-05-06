House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more when it comes to House of the Dragon season 3 between now and the end of May? Of course, the HBO show is one we’d love to see back sooner rather than later, especially with production already underway.

Now, here is where we do have to hand over, again again, the unfortunate reminder that filming does not mean the show is coming back at any point in the near future. As a matter of fact, the odds of us learning much at all before May concludes are slim to none. Maybe the producers / the network announce another casting or two and that is it.

Ultimately, the harsh reality we are still facing here is one where the Game of Thrones prequel is not back until 2026. Even if the show continues to do eight-episodes seasons, there is a ton of post-production and beyond just that, the network tends to be one that spaces out a lot of their big shows. There is a prequel show in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms coming up hopefully this year to tide you over. Meanwhile, we tend to think that at the start of next year, a lot of the buzz is going to be all about Euphoria season 3 and for good reason. That show has already been off the air forever!

At the start of the third season, we do tend to thin that a lot of the story is inevitably going to revolve around the impending Battle of the Gullet, something that a lot of fans expected at the end of last season. Sure, it is better late than never still … right? Just get set for a lot of chaos.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

