All American season 7 finale: EP on cliffhanger ending

The All American season 7 finale has come and gone and after watching it, we can’t exactly say there is closure across the board!

After all, remember for a moment that the results of the game between Beverly and Crenshaw remain unclear. The football is still in the air! Of course, it would be nice to have all the answers right now, but this feel like it could easily work as a series finale in the event it does get canceled. After all, stories and lives will continue no matter the final score … though there is clearly a lot of interesting story still to discuss here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

So why did All American choose to end the story this way, at least for the time being? Let’s just say that there may be more than just a singular reason behind it. Speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is more of what co-showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say:

“The football games between Beverly and Crenshaw — they’re always so personal. And this season especially, it is so much bigger than the actual game … It is symbolic of the unresolved nature of the Jeremy family and the Baker family and their relationship, of the unresolved nature of Khalil and Amina’s relationship, of this new generation’s struggle. For us, who won that game and who gets to declare themselves the victor of everything that went down over the season felt like such a powerful way to end the episode, and — fingers crossed — allow us to come back in Season 8 to pick up with the results of that game and how it affects them moving forward.”

Hopefully, we will hear about the future sooner rather than later — we’re sure that the team already has ideas and now that we know the new generation of characters better, we could potentially see them evolve.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on if an All American season 8 will happen

What did you think about the All American season 7 finale on The CW tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







