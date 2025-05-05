All American season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big season 7 finale tonight on The CW, what does the future hold regarding All American season 8? Let’s just say that we have quite a bit to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin by sharing the official status — or, in this case, a lack thereof. The powers-that-be have yet to reveal that they are bringing the football drama back for another season and even though there’s a chance of it, this honestly does feel like a 50-50 situation.

The good news is that the producers seem to be planning as though there will be an All American season 8, and that gives us a measure of hope. This series performs well on streaming, and that may allow it to continue to be the only network show from its previous regime — and one that is not dependent on some international deal.

We do at least tend to think that one way or another, more news about the future will be revealed soon. Typically, most networks reveal when a show is coming back in May, so why would this be any different? This would then allow The CW a chance to better lay out where it stands within their 2025-26 season schedule.

If we do get a season 8, the biggest thing we hope for is just that there is a real chance for closure. If that ends up being the final season, can that just be announced in advance? It gives us a proper opportunity to prepare on the outside, and that is in addition to allowing for the writers and cast to move forward accordingly.

Do you think we are going to hear more news on All American season 8 this week?

What sort of stories would you want to see unfold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do, keep coming back for other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

