All American season 8: Show EP on possible renewal

With the All American season 7 finale coming onto The CW this Monday, it makes sense to wonder about a season 8. Is there any real chance of it happening?

We recognize that this season has faced its fair share of struggles, especially with a rebooted story and a lot of new cast members. However, it does still have a dedicated audience, and we do think there is value in it being the only show at the network from the old regime.

For the time being, here is what we can say. According to Deadline, there are discussions underway about making more happen; however, there is about a 50-50 chance it actually does. We would love to see more and yet, The CW canceling so many shows since the Nexstar deal does have us nervous.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll indicated how she is planning for the future:

“I believe in unicorns and rainbows and gummy bears and all things happy. So, I am optimistic for Season 8, and I’m moving forward and planning as though we have one, because if I don’t, we won’t be ready in time when we get it.”

Meanwhile, the EP also thanked the All American fanbase for sticking with the series despite all the changes:

“We have so many stories we still have yet to tell and have such an infusion of wonderful energy and pathways with this new generation that we’re excited to put pen to paper and fingers to keyboard and are keeping our fingers and toes crossed that we get another season to do that … By the way, shout out to the All American fans who we know were nervous with us bringing in a new generation and have been so wonderfully engaged in this new season, and that has made all the difference to know that they’ve enjoyed the ride and are enjoying taking the ride with us, and are feeling this new energy in this new season.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

