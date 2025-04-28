All American season 7 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The big game

As we look towards All American season 7 episode 13 on The CW next week, you better believe that there is huge stuff ahead!

After all, let’s just start things off here by noting that this is going to be the big finale. With that, what better story is there to tell than an epic game? This is so much what the show is all about but beyond just that, also a lot of questions as to key relationships. There is so much that needs to be tackled (pun intended), and is there also a chance at a cliffhanger? You have to wonder about that at the same exact time.

Below, you can see the full All American season 7 episode 13 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – On the day of the South Crenshaw vs. Beverly game, KJ learns news that throws him off, and Cassius and Ava try to help. Meanwhile, Jordan is determined to return to the game despite outside concerns. Amina learns good news about her future, but she is unsure of what choice to make. Coop is ready for the next step with Breonna. Khalil gets support from an unlikely source. Lastly, KJ makes a bold declaration, and the game comes down to the wire. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#713).

If we are to talk about cliffhangers here, one of the biggest things that we really should say is that we don’t want anything huge. The reasoning for that is ultimately quite clear: There is no guarantee that we are going to be getting a season 8. As a matter of fact, we’re worried it is not going to happen. The last thing that we want here is a situation where there are a bunch of loose ends that still need to be tied up here.

