Virgin River season 7 spoilers: One Tree Hill alum joins

While we are waiting to see Virgin River season 7 premiere over on Netflix, why not go ahead and share some casting intel?

Well, for the time being, here is some of what we can say. According to a report coming in from TVLine, Austin Nichols of One Tree Hill fame is going to be appearing in some sort of important role. As for the specifics, that remains unclear. Netflix and the show’s producers love their secrets and for now, they are actively keeping this one.

What we can at least say is that Virgin River season 7 is going to be looking in order to challenge Mel and Jack in some new and rather surprising ways. Where do we start here? Well, it is worth noting here that we are going to see a highly intense situation where front and center, we’re going to be learning what happened to Charmaine. That defines a lot of the content moving forward, but we also know that Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson’s characters have a lot to think about when it comes to their family and their future.

Given that season 7 filming has all taken place rather recently, we do tend to think that we are going to be waiting a while to learn more of what’s next. Given the amount of his that Netflix has coming up over the course of the next few months, we certainly do not think they are in that much of a hurry. Fingers crossed that by Valentine’s Day at least, we are going to have a chance to dive into this community once more.

